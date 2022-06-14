Heat raises concerns about leaving kids and dogs in hot cars

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - When it comes to our children and pets, high temps can put them at risk, especially if they're in cars.

Every year, dozens of children and countless pets die as a result of being left unattended in vehicles.

Putting the dog in the car and heading out to run some errands can be fun, but on a hot day, leaving them in a car while you're in the store can be catastrophic.



"Their temperatures are going to rise and as their temperatures go up, they're going to try to release that heat. The only way to release that heat is panting and that's not an efficient mode," said D. Brian Hougentogler at K. Vet Animal Care in Greensburg.

He says while no dog should ever be left in a hot car, some breeds are especially sensitive to excessive heat.

"The ones that are going to have it the hardest are the ones with the flat faces: the bulldogs, Shih Tzu and Pekinese. They're the ones that we see the most heat-related injuries," Hougentogler said.

Even with tinted windows, according to experts, on a hot day temperatures inside a car can soar between 130 and 172 degrees.

According to the federal government's most recent statistics, in 2018 and 2019, 53 children died from heat-related ailments after being left unattended in vehicles, with a total of 910 dying the same way since 1998.

The best advice for pet owners on a hot day: leave your animals at home. And when it comes to kids, develop a routine to assure everyone is out of the car and safe.