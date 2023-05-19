Leadership Pittsburgh cohort concludes 6-month research project into Allentown community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of 48 of our area's emerging leaders wrapped up a six-month immersive experience in the Allentown community.

A cohort from Leadership Pittsburgh spent months interviewing neighbors and conducting surveys to get real data about food deserts.

Their findings were that most residents need better ways to access fresh food.

Many people who live in the Allentown community struggle to carry groceries throughout the hilly area and need more options nearby.

The project aimed to elevate all the positives already happening in Allentown and to get the residents more engaged in order to create a better sense of belonging.

"We're working with neighborhoods and communities that are right on the precipice that could use that extra push," said President and CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh, Jenn Beer. "One little project or some sort of idea that could really get them some sort of more funding or more connections."

"To have 50 people come up and ask and then ask again and then crunch the data say 'what are the big asks that people want?' We just don't have that sort of manpower," added Allentown community leader Nancy Lomasney. "It will give us concrete data that we need to go after grants so we can say, based on 150 surveys, this is what the community would like and that's really big when you're asking people for money."

Leadership Pittsburgh also offers cohorts for veterans and more senior leaders and executives.

More than 3,500 have graduated from the program.