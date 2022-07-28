Laxatives recalled from major retailers after serious adverse reactions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A laxative sold at major retailers is being recalled because of microbial contamination causing bad reactions.

All flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution aren't safe to use because of the presence of gluconacetobacter liquefaciens, according to a recall on the FDA's website. So far, there have been three reports of serious adverse reactions potentially related to the recall.

The products were sold through CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart as well as under several other generic names.

The people who are most at risk are those who are immunocompromised.

Customers who bought this product should stop using it. For more information on the recall, click here.

Vi-Jon, LLC is trying to figure out what caused the problem.