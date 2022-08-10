Watch CBS News
Lawsuit filed against Diontae Johnson, alleges he failed to show up for youth football camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is facing legal action after missing out on a scheduled appearance.

Back in May, Johnson didn't make it to a youth football camp that took place at Cupples Stadium on the South Side.

Flexwork Sports Management says his no-show cost them significant damages in refunds, credits, and reputational damage.

Each ticket to the camp cost $125, with a promise of a team photo with Johnson.

They're suing him to recoup those losses.

