Lawsuit filed against Carnegie Mellon University student alleging antisemitism and discrimination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new lawsuit accuses Carnegie Mellon University of discrimination and antisemitism.

A Jewish student claims she was subjected to pervasive anti-Jewish discrimination during her time at the CMU School of Architecture and that her complaints were met with retaliation.

In one specific allegation, the student says she was denied an excused absence to attend a memorial service following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018.

The university tells KDKA that it just recently received notice of the suit and will evaluate and respond to it. 

First published on December 14, 2023 / 2:45 AM EST

