Lawsuit filed against Allegheny County Jail warden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two national civil rights groups are filing a class action lawsuit against the Allegheny County Jail warden and several county judges and officials.

The Civil Rights Corps and Abolitionist Law Center said 'hundreds' of people have been unlawfully jailed for months.

They claim people are being held on probation detainers even after the judge orders they be released without upfront bond.

The lawyers said this has led to people losing their jobs, missing the births of their children, and being "trapped" in jail without recourse.

The lawsuit claims probation detainers are the single largest driver of incarceration in the Allegheny County Jail, with about a third of those being held there due to a probation detainer against them.

The groups said they'll be holding a news conference sometime today.