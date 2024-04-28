Lawrenceville's 27th annual "Art All Night" continues on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People are enjoying a nearly 24-hour art festival in Lawrenceville that's grown to become one of Pittsburgh's most popular art events.

You can certainly say they're going all night long on Smallman Street at Art All Night which is in its 27th year.

It all got started at 4 p.m. on Saturday and it goes until 2 p.m. today.

Since 1998 people have been coming here to take part in a free, family-friendly event that runs for 22 hours.

It brings thousands of people together from across the region and showcases artistic expression from all walks of life.

Folks who come to Art All Night get to enjoy hundreds of works of art and performances from countless emerging and established artists, musicians, and other performers.

"It's just awesome to see the community come together because I think a lot of this can get lost really easily, with everything else going on," one attendee said. "It's really nice to see it as a collective, condensed kind of thing."

A big part of the event is to shine a spotlight on Lawrenceville, a neighborhood known for the arts.

If you're interested in checking it out, you'll have until 2 p.m. today and you can learn more here.