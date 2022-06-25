Lawrenceville Independence Day celebration gets underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's never too early to start celebrating Independence Day this time of year. The festivities have already kicked off in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

The neighborhood's 76th annual Independence Day celebration is happening in Arsenal Park.

It runs all day from 11 AM to 10 PM tonight and there will be live music, all kinds of activities for kids, and at 9:30, a world-class Zambelli fireworks display.

Organizers said they're happy to be back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.