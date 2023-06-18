Lawrenceville Corporation hosts LGBTQIA+ block party

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A block party was held on Saturday in Lawrenceville to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

The party featured a series of different events and opportunities as local businesses showed their pride and support for the community.

There was food, drinks, and music, as well as local vendors.

"I think the most important thing is looking at what is going on across the country with trans rights and we want to be really loud support the community in Pennsylvania and in Pittsburgh," said Cheyanne Swaney, the studio manager at Sanctuary Pittsburgh.

The block party was put on by the Lawrenceville Corporation, a non-profit community development corporation.