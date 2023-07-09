Lawrence County woman facing charges after 2 dogs reportedly found dead in hot car

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) - Two dogs died in Lawrence County after they were reportedly left in a hot car. The incident happened in June.

State police say the owner of the dogs, Brenda Rossman, apparently loaded them into her car to take them to the river to play.

But, upon their return home, police say, Rossman left them in the car while she passed out on the couch. Both were border collie labs around two years old.

Police say the dogs were believed to have been left in the car for 18 hours and died of extreme heat. They say Rossman admitted to killing her dogs.

Rossman is now facing animal cruelty and neglect charges.