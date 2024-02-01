Lawn pass returns for summer concerts at The Pavilion at Star Lake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pavilion at Star Lake's lawn pass is returning this summer.

In a news release on Thursday, Live Nation said the "lawnie pass" goes on sale to the general public on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. ET. Those who previously bought a "lawnie pass" have access to a presale event now through Feb. 6.

The pass, which costs $239, guarantees fans general admission lawn seating and Fast Lance access to shows this summer at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Lawn passes are available at 28 Live Nation amphitheaters, including The Pavilion at Star Lake. The venue has a jam-packed schedule this summer. Noah Kahan is set to hit the stage on May 29, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled for July 2 and Jason Aldean is coming to town on Aug. 10.

"The pass is perfect for live music fans of all types and especially the Lawnies. Who are the Lawnies? They are the citizens of the lawn. The heart and soul of outdoor concert season. Mosh-pit starters, grass grinders and roof raisers. The first in and last to leave," Live Nation said in the release.

From May to September, there are currently 14 shows on the schedule at The Pavilion at Star Lake. The news release said the "average summer concert season at participating amphitheaters is 25 shows."

For more details on the pass and how to buy one, click here. Live Nation said the passes will be shipped to fans in "spring 2024."