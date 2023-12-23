Lawmakers push for release of Butler County native Marc Fogel in prisoner swap with Russia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than a dozen Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing again for the release of Butler County native Marc Fogel in any future prisoner swaps with Russia.

Fogel is serving a 14-year sentence in a Russian penal colony after he was caught with less than an ounce of medical cannabis. Fogel hasn't yet been classified as wrongfully detained, even though Congressman Mike Kelly says he meets at least six of the eleven established criteria.

The 15 lawmakers from both sides of the aisle -- including Pennsylvania's two senators and several congress members -- sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking that any prisoner swap include Fogel, along with former Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Marc Fogel Provided

In 2021, the 62-year-old history teacher was detained at the Sheremetyevo Airport for trying to enter the country with medical marijuana prescribed for his chronic back pain. In June of 2022, Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in prison, which the lawmakers call an "unconscionable" sentence.

The lawmakers say Fogel's health has deteriorated in the penal colony and his physical safety remains at risk.

"During this holiday season, we join our constituents urging the Biden Administration to redouble its efforts to secure Mr. Fogel's release from Russian custody so that Mr. Fogel may return home to his wife, 94-year-old mother, and the rest of his family. Therefore, we respectfully request that Mr. Fogel be included in any discussion involving other Americans wrongfully detained in Russia," the letter reads.