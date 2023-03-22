Lawmakers propose Roberto Clemente Day in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Roberto Clemente already has his own day in Major League Baseball, but three lawmakers want to cement Sept. 15 as Roberto Clemente Day in Pennsylvania.

State Rep. Nick Pisciottano of West Mifflin and two colleagues from Philadelphia are behind the resolution to honor Clemente's life and legacy.

Clemente spent 18 years with the Pirates. He died at age 38 in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, off the coast of Puerto Rico while transporting a shipment of supplies to Nicaragua after an earthquake.

"To honor the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente, we are introducing a resolution to recognize September 15, 2023, as 'Roberto Clemente Day' in Pennsylvania. Major League Baseball recognizes this date to honor Clemente, coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month," the memorandum reads.

The three lawmakers called Clemente a "beloved humanitarian, athlete, and veteran."