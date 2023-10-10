Watch CBS News
Lawmakers considering 1-year extension for Pittsburgh e-scooter program

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We could see e-scooters back on the streets and sidewalks of Pittsburgh.

The scooters are usually outlawed by Pennsylvania's vehicle code but were allowed in the city for two years as part of a trial program, Move PGH.

Now, lawmakers in Harrisburg are considering a one-year extension for Spin, a scooter company.

It already passed in the House and heads to the Senate.

Mayor Ed Gainey would still have to issue an executive order before the scooters could return.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 10:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

