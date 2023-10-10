Lawmakers considering 1-year extension for Pittsburgh e-scooter program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We could see e-scooters back on the streets and sidewalks of Pittsburgh.

The scooters are usually outlawed by Pennsylvania's vehicle code but were allowed in the city for two years as part of a trial program, Move PGH.

Now, lawmakers in Harrisburg are considering a one-year extension for Spin, a scooter company.

It already passed in the House and heads to the Senate.

Mayor Ed Gainey would still have to issue an executive order before the scooters could return.