Lawmakers considering 1-year extension for Pittsburgh e-scooter program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We could see e-scooters back on the streets and sidewalks of Pittsburgh.
The scooters are usually outlawed by Pennsylvania's vehicle code but were allowed in the city for two years as part of a trial program, Move PGH.
Now, lawmakers in Harrisburg are considering a one-year extension for Spin, a scooter company.
It already passed in the House and heads to the Senate.
Mayor Ed Gainey would still have to issue an executive order before the scooters could return.
