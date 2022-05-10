Watch CBS News
Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics begins in Pittsburgh

Special Olympics Pa. torch run takes off from PNC Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run kicked off at PNC Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from several agencies will carry the Special Olympics torch from Oakland to the games' Opening Ceremony in State College.

The 150-mile run is broken into 53 segments, ranging from two and a half to four miles each.

"It's a lot of running, and really the credit all goes to our partners from the Law Enforcement Torch Run and all of the work they do logistically to make this work," Special Olympics Pennsylvania President and CEO Matthew Aaron said. "It's not a race, so it's not like training for a marathon, but to get those 500 runners and get them from here in Pittsburgh all the way to State College, it's a big effort."

The run will take three days with the torch set to get to State College on Thursday.

The summer games kick off on June 2.  

