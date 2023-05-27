Law enforcement determines Target bomb threat was a hoax

MONACA (KDKA) - As of this morning, we know that an email from a man claiming to have put bombs in several Target locations was false.

The man sent an email to a news station in Cleveland saying he put bombs in five Target locations, including one in Monaca, due to the retailer's decision to pull Pride Month merchandise after some employees were threatened and displays were knocked over.

Some of the stores were evacuated as the threat was investigated.

Shoppers have said they're disappointed with the entire situation.

"I stand behind Target selling whatever merchandise they like," said Justin Walencik. "I always enjoy actually seeing all the LGBTQ+ stuff that they have. I'm not really shocked, I guess, but hearing that is unfortunate."

The FBI is now working to figure out who was behind the threatening email.