Laurel Highlands School District student accused of making threat against 5th grade students at Hutchinson Elementary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A student in the Laurel Highlands School District is accused of making a threat against 5th grade students at Hutchinson Elementary School.
The district says they were notified of a weapon threat via Snapchat and that State Police have identified the person responsible, who admitted to making the threat.
District leaders say all schools will operate on a regular schedule today.
