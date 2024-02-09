Watch CBS News
Laurel Highlands School District student accused of making threat against 5th grade students at Hutchinson Elementary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A student in the Laurel Highlands School District is accused of making a threat against 5th grade students at Hutchinson Elementary School.

The district says they were notified of a weapon threat via Snapchat and that State Police have identified the person responsible, who admitted to making the threat.

District leaders say all schools will operate on a regular schedule today. 

