Laurel Highlands football player recovering at home after being flown to hospital

By Royce Jones

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A heart-pounding moment for people on the field and in the stands on Friday after another local high school football player suffered a serious injury on the field.

According to Laurel Highlands' superintendent, junior Antwan Black suffered a brain injury from a hard hit on Friday night. Now, the community is praying for a speedy recovery.

"The kids were obviously upset at first. They're concerned about their teammate," Lauren Highlands head coach Richard Kolesar said.

While playing Friday at Kiski Area and with less than 1 minute left in the game, Black caught a pass and was headed upfield when he was tackled. He was rendered motionless for several minutes.

The medical team and coaching staff rushed to his aid.

"When a player gets injured, we're concerned. But the Kiski medical staff, our trainer, they all did a good job taking care of him," said Kolesar.

Black was placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance on the field before he was flown to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion.

"Everyone's been great. His friends are reaching out, family is reaching out. Everyone in the community loves him, and they've got his back," said Kolesar.

KDKA-TV can also confirm Black has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering. 

The remainder of Black's season remains in question as he, his doctors and his coaches focus on getting him back in good health. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 11:25 PM

