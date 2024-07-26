Is Latrobe the birthplace of professional football? One expert weighs in.

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Is Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the birthplace of professional football?

Mary Lou Townsend, the President of the Latrobe Historical Society, said that question is a little complicated.

"I think it probably depends on who you ask. There are some people in Latrobe who still insist that it should be, but technically no," said Townsend.

The controversy is largely around a player named John Brallier, who was paid $10 to play a football game for the Latrobe Athletic Association, which was part of the local YMCA in 1895. This technically made him the first paid or "professional" football player, however, there was just one small problem.

"Brallier was the first player to admit being paid," said Townsend.

Despite this, Brallier was recognized by the NFL as the first paid player. In 1946, the league doubled down, officially naming him as such, and the town of Latrobe as the official birthplace of professional football.

"I think it was in 1971," said Townsend. "The Pittsburgh Athletic Association found a ledger that showed that they had paid Pudge Heffelfinger to play for them in 1892. And that kind of opened the gates. They discovered several others that they had paid in 1892, 1893, and so on. John Brallier is now No. 7 in the list of early football players."

Though Brallier was not technically the first paid player, Townsend says there is a silver lining for Latrobe, and something equally big that city can tout when it comes to pro football history.

"It's the 1897 Latrobe team, that's the one that we are really proud of," Townsend said. "And that year, Latrobe was the first team to play a full season with all professional players."

So, is Latrobe the birthplace of professional football?

History suggests no when it comes to paid individual players, but they are officially the home of the first all-pro team, and that's certainly a victory to be proud of.