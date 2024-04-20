Latrobe man pleads guilty to beating 3 people in 2020

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Latrobe man has pleaded guilty to beating three people in August 2020.

Nicholas McIntyre, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He was charged in August 2020 after he broke into a Derry Township townhouse where he stabbed, bit and beat the victims with a baseball bat.

"The amount of trauma and pain inflicted upon these three victims, both physically and mentally, is undeniable. I hope that Mr. McIntyre's guilty plea today offers some healing to the victims involved in this senseless act," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.