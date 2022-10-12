Latrobe man arrested on arson charges after domestic dispute

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Latrobe man was arrested on arson charges after police said a fight led to a fire Wednesday morning.

Latrobe police said the department was called to East Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. to investigate a house fire that had started with a domestic dispute.

Police said the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal had investigated the cause and determined to it to be arson.

Dale Smith Jr., 34, was arrested after an investigation, police said.

He'll be charged with arson, causing and risking catastrophe, terroristic threats and simple assault.