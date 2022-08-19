Latrobe hosting annual Great American Banana Split Celebration

Banana Split Celebration set for this weekend in Latrobe

LATROBE (KDKA) - The Great American Banana Split Celebration is set to kick off today at noon!

Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler created the treat in 1904 at Tassell Pharmacy.

The festivities take place on Main and Ligonier streets.

This weekend, you can enjoy banana splits, meet the "Banana Split Princess Court" and take part in the 5K Banana Run.

"It's got something for everybody, there's vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, the bananas, the whipped cream, it's just a great thing to share with a friend or family member, it's just a great thing to come out of Latrobe," said Isaac McDaniel of the planning committee.

You can check out a full list of events on their website at this link!