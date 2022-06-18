Watch CBS News
Late-night SWAT situation in Beltzhoover ends peacefully

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was taken into custody after SWAT responded to a home in Beltzhoover on Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 10 p.m., they were called to a home in the 90 block of Sylvania Avenue for a woman barricaded inside.

Police learned the woman had been involved in a custody dispute.

The child was found safe outside the home.

After several verbal hails, the woman left the home and was taken into custody peacefully after 12:15 a.m.

No one was hurt in the incident.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 10:23 AM

