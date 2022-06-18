Late-night SWAT situation in Beltzhoover ends peacefully
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was taken into custody after SWAT responded to a home in Beltzhoover on Friday night.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 10 p.m., they were called to a home in the 90 block of Sylvania Avenue for a woman barricaded inside.
Police learned the woman had been involved in a custody dispute.
The child was found safe outside the home.
After several verbal hails, the woman left the home and was taken into custody peacefully after 12:15 a.m.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.