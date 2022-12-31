Watch CBS News
Late-night shooting in Penn Hills leaves one person dead

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after midnight, police were called to the 400 block of Hochberg Road for reports of a shooting. 

Once on the scene, they found a 39-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen. 

They were taken to the hospital but ultimately died after complications from surgery. 

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 6:37 AM

