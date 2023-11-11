Man hospitalized after late night shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

One person shot in Homewood overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 11 p.m., they were called to the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue near Sterrett Street for reports of a shooting.

While making their way to the scene, police were told that a man in his 40s was hit by gunfire and they found him inside an apartment.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The family told police that he had walked outside after he heard gunfire and when he came back inside, he collapsed to the floor.

Police processed the scene and found shell casings as well as a car with gunshot damage.

No suspect has been named.

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

