Guys get last-minute Valentine's Day bouquets at Pittsburgh-area flower shop

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- On Wednesday at Flowerama, there was a steady stream of people coming through their doors since 8 a.m. And most of those people were men, looking to get something for their sweethearts.

Bob Carrol was getting flowers for his girlfriend Lisa. When asked if he was cutting it close by getting flowers on Valentine's Day, Carrol joked, "It's not exactly the last minute yet, is it?"

In little over an hour, there were some 50 gentlemen shopping or picking up flowers at the shop. Patti Fowler, the owner of Flowerama, says that this is her 32nd Valentine's Day at the shop, and every year, she sees lots of men coming in on the day.

"We're happy to welcome all the men, coming in on the day of Valentine's Day," said Fowler. "We are super empathetic as women here at Flowerama and we welcome in all the men because we are always prepared for them. I think I have almost trained them to be able to come in on the last day. Of course, placing an order is almost always better because you get the best choices of maybe the type of flower that you want, but we still have so many pretty stems available, because we hope to have something for everybody."

Patti and her staff were busy Wednesday. But the supply of flower arrangements was plentiful. This was good news for people like Bill Wagner from Wexford, who says he didn't procrastinate on getting flowers, he strategically planned to get flowers on Valentine's Day for one very important reason.

"I came because you get fresh roses on Valentine's Day," he said. "I don't want them wilting before then."

One person who definitely needed some beautiful roses today was Alan Hardy from Sheraden. He said that the flowers were not only for his wife for the holiday, but they were a gift to try and get him out of the doghouse after a recent fight.

"It's going to satisfy her and put a smile back on her face," said Hardy.

He also added that he would be hand-delivering those flowers to her because he truly loves his wife and feels bad. Hopefully with the roses he purchased, Hardy bought himself redemption.

Flowerama said that they will be fulfilling Valentine's Day orders all the way through this coming weekend and thanks largely to the men out there, this holiday really is the gift that keeps on giving.