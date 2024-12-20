Despite Friday snowfall, last-minute shoppers descend on McCandless Crossing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We are just five days away from Christmas and Hanukkah. It doesn't matter what precipitation is falling out of the sky today.

There's "snow" stopping some people from going into the stores before the holidays.

"I thought I was done, but nope – Santa's list got longer!" shopper Alyssa Hilty said.

People are taking advantage of those holiday shopping hours. Pretty much everyone walks out with a bag or two.

At Style Encore in McCandless, Christmas tunes serenade those coming in. Apparently – so do the gift cards.

"It's a fun place to come and get gift cards for people because they can come and shop sustainably," Style Encore McCandless Crossing owner Kristin Morrell said.

The people here say those who come in aren't necessarily buying gifts for others. There are some gift-getters who are asking for recycled shoes and shirts.

"The people they're buying for want things that aren't new… just because of the economy," Morrell said. "…the prices here are so much lower than the traditional convenience store."

Some shoppers today will be relieved when they leave the parking lots.

"Now I can enjoy the holidays – I don't have to worry about the rush," shopper Ted Motta said.

Others still need to finish the job. There are more destinations.

"I'm going down the strip – just to get some food," Motta said. "Yeah – some olives and pepperoni… Italian – you gotta have those things."