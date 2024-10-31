Last-minute shoppers flock to Spirit Halloween to get into the spooky season

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's Halloween -- something people almost buy into. You wear a costume, you get candy --or you get let into a Halloween party.

Some planned their costumes out weeks or months in advance. Others did the exact opposite.

But at Spirit -- there are people getting in the Halloween spirit.

"This is his real first year trick-or-treating… so – he asked, and he shall receive!" Shatera Ellis of Pittsburgh said.

Ellis decided to let her son, Dorian have his inaugural trick-or-treat. Now, it's about finding something to wear.

"I just want to scare people," Dorian Ellis said.

Whether it's scary or playful, there are people running in today to find that perfect costume.

"I'm getting just a hooded cape," Ryan O'Rourke of North Allegheny said.

"My little one here, Bri – she already had a Bluey costume," Tracy Fisher of Allison Park said. "But with this very hot weather change, we are coming in here -- and it looks like she picked up Wednesday [Addams]."

That sounds more like the spooky season. It's the peak for the people at Spirit Halloween.

"I couldn't even park in the parking lot – I had to park all the way down just to be able to come in earlier yesterday," Caleb Ashbaucher, assistant manager at Spirit Halloween in Ross Twp. said.

Ashbaucher is spending time tidying up.

"A lot of today is just helping customers find their items," he said.

He says business will pick up in the afternoon, but it won't be like Wednesday's crowd.

"Halloween itself tends to be like in-between… we'll have like rushes and waves," Ashbaucher said. "We'll also have a lot of – more downtime."

Well – in the downtime before a big night, people are feeling good.

"I'm happy that the weather is gonna cooperate tonight for everyone," Fisher said.

And for Dorian – he found what he was looking for. He's ready to have the experience – he's never had.

"I just wanted to go trick-or-treating for the first time… see what it's like," he said.

Safe Kids Worldwide said you should make sure your children's costume is the right size. It will help prevent trips and falls.

Also, use face paint over masks if possible. Masks can limit children's vision during trick-or-treating.