Last-minute gifts for Mother's Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're in need of a last-minute Mother's Day gift, look no further -- John Shumway is here to help.

Homemade cards are an option, but be sure to avoid making a mess with glitter or paint that isn't washable.

Small cutout pictures are easy, but look fancy.

Gifts that aren't physical, like breakfast in bed, helping with the dishes, or simply just giving a hug are always welcomed by moms.

If you're looking for Mother's Day weekend plans, there are a number of plans you can make.

You could take a trip to the aviary to see birds you'll never forget.

Or you could go to the zoo, where moms get in free if they're accompanied by a child.

Phipps Conservatory doesn't have any special deals, but they do have a lot of pretty flowers.

A show in the cultural district or a walk in the park are other ideas for plans.

Lastly, simple ideas like planting flowers, playing games, or telling stories could be just think the mom in your life is looking for.