At least 1 dead as storms sweep through Las Vegas

At least one person is dead after heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through Las Vegas over the weekend, the city confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The person, who was found Saturday morning, was believed to have drowned, Las Vegas spokesperson Jace Radke said in a statement.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue posted Sunday on X (formerly Twitter) that they responded to 24 swift water rescue incidents, which included 30-35 vehicles stranded in the water and 10-12 people rescued from standing or moving water.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that 2.55 inches of rain were recorded at the airport. Las Vegas has already seen 3.99 inches of rain so far in 2023, which is 1.17 inches above normal and only 0.19 inches below the city's normal annual precipitation, the National Weather Service said.

Clark County Fire Department officials search for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a flood channel Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. John Locher / AP

Flooding in northern Nevada in the desert near Black Rock caused the vehicular gates at Burning Man to be closed on Saturday, stranding tens of thousands of people in the desert as the organizers called off the festival. Authorities there are investigating a possible death.