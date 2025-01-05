Teenager in custody after telling police he "accidentally" shot his brother in the face

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager is facing charges after he told police he accidentally shot his brother in the face while they were playing with guns at their home on Saturday night.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, Jordan Mosley called police around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night and told dispatch that he shot his 14-year-old broth in the head at the home in Larimer.

Several officers responded to the call and located Mosley as he walked out of the home and said to police "I accidentally shot my brother." Once inside the home, police found Mosley's brother lying on the ground and suffering a gunshot wound to the head. They also found two guns in plain sight, one being a Glock with an extended magazine covered in blood.

Police were able to provide first aid until EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He was last listed in "grave" condition.

After that, police detained Mosley and took him to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Headquarters for questioning and he agreed to speak with police in the presence of his father.

Mosley then told police that he and his brother were playing with the guns, which were not loaded at the time, and trying to disarm one another while no one else was home. When they believed someone was coming home, they placed the magazines back into the guns, but then realized no one was home and continued to play, but now with the guns loaded.

That's when Mosley pulled the trigger, the gun did not fire, he pulled the trigger again and this time ultimately shot his brother in the face, striking him in the mouth.

Mosley is now facing charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault.