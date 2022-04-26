Fast-moving fire spreads to second home in Larimer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh firefighters rushed to the scene of a fast-moving fire in the city's Larimer neighborhood overnight

It broke out around 1 a.m. along Llewellyn Street.

(Photo Credit: Brian Smithmyer/KDKA)



The fire broke out on the second floor of one home before spreading to the neighboring home, fire crews said.

Three adults are without a home as a result. The Red Cross is helping them.

No injuries were reported.