Fast-moving fire spreads to second home in Larimer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh firefighters rushed to the scene of a fast-moving fire in the city's Larimer neighborhood overnight
It broke out around 1 a.m. along Llewellyn Street.
The fire broke out on the second floor of one home before spreading to the neighboring home, fire crews said.
Three adults are without a home as a result. The Red Cross is helping them.
No injuries were reported.
