Large water main break floods several Downtown Pittsburgh streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several streets near Point State Park have reopened following a large water main break in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the water main break took place near the intersection of Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue on Sunday evening.

Several roads in the area including Commonwealth Place, Penn, and Liberty were closed until the problem could be resolved.

Workers from Pittsburgh Water arrived on the scene and the water began going down.

The flooded roads were cleared, swept, and salted before being reopened to traffic.

The roads reopened around 11:30 p.m.