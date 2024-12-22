Large police presence reported at Monroeville Mall

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A large police presence has gathered at the Monroeville Mall.

Police could not immediately confirm what led to the response at the mall.

According to KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer, a lockdown at the mall has since been lifted. Monroeville Mall told tenants that "police were not able to confirm any gunshots occurred at the center," according to an email sent to tenants.

The lockdown is over and shoppers are being allowed back inside. https://t.co/au9O5G7avE — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) December 22, 2024

Police remain on the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

