Large police presence reported at Monroeville Mall

By Garrett Behanna, Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A large police presence has gathered at the Monroeville Mall.

processed-7d8c93d1-e960-4c0a-8cac-7fda7b857740.jpg
 A large police presence has gathered at the Monroeville Mall as of Sunday afternoon. KDKA-TV

Police could not immediately confirm what led to the response at the mall.

According to KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer, a lockdown at the mall has since been lifted. Monroeville Mall told tenants that "police were not able to confirm any gunshots occurred at the center," according to an email sent to tenants.

Shoppers are being allowed back into the building.

Police remain on the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

