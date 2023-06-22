Large marijuana grow operation found in Monessen after it was seen on jail video calls

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were charged after investigators said suspicious video calls from the Westmoreland County Prison led them to a large marijuana grow operation.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in May, Sydney Sayles was seen on video showing Jaamayl Crosby, who was in jail, marijuana plants Sayles was taking care of in a grow room at Crosby's house in Monessen.

During a search warrant last week, detectives said they found about 20 plants, or 20 pounds of marijuana, inside the home within reach of the child.

In one video call, detectives said Sayles and Crosby were talking about how well the plants were growing. On multiple occasions, the district attorney's office said Sayles and Crosby's young child was seen in the grow room.

People incarcerated are told their calls are recorded and monitored, the district attorney's office said, and Crosby was also seen showing the video to other people inside the jail.

Both Sayles and Crosby are facing drug-related charges and endangering the welfare of a child.