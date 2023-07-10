Large American flag raised in Slippery Rock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A massive American flag has been raised in Butler County!

The sight that's hard to miss in Slippery Rock is the largest and high flying American flag in the region.

The 40' x 80' flag sits on top of a 150-foot pole on a hill at nearly 1,400 feet above sea level.

The idea for the project was proposed by the mayor and faciliated by VFW Post 6231.

More than 200 donors helped complete the project.