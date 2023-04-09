Watch CBS News
Local News

Lane restrictions going into place on Monday on Bailey's Run Road

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Lane restrictions coming to Bailey's Run Road
Lane restrictions coming to Bailey's Run Road 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Heads up, drivers, your Monday commute may get a tad more stressful. 

Beginning tomorrow, if you're traveling through East and West Deer, as well as Frazier, there will be traffic delays. 

The public works department said that Bailey's Run Road will be down to one lane as crews work to make repairs and replace the guardrails. 

Authorities said that this was just the beginning of the construction on Bailey's Run. 

Later this year, they are planning to shut down the road for the construction of two retaining walls. 

First published on April 9, 2023 / 8:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.