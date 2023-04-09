Lane restrictions going into place on Monday on Bailey's Run Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Heads up, drivers, your Monday commute may get a tad more stressful.

Beginning tomorrow, if you're traveling through East and West Deer, as well as Frazier, there will be traffic delays.

The public works department said that Bailey's Run Road will be down to one lane as crews work to make repairs and replace the guardrails.

Authorities said that this was just the beginning of the construction on Bailey's Run.

Later this year, they are planning to shut down the road for the construction of two retaining walls.