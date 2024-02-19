15-year-old boy accused of stabbing aunt in back of head while she was driving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy is accused of stabbing his aunt in the back of the head while she was driving.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release obtained by CBS 21, the teenager allegedly stabbed his aunt on Feb. 2 at around 6:45 a.m. while she was driving on Susquehannock Drive and Bethesda Church Road in Martic Township, Lancaster County.

Citing the release, the TV station reported that the 15-year-old boy was in the back seat of his aunt's vehicle when he stabbed her, causing her to partially exit the road into oncoming traffic, where she stopped her vehicle.

A person driving behind them saw what happened and called 911, CBS 21 reported.

Police said, according to CBS 21, that the boy exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, throwing the knife into the woods. He was reportedly found a short distance from the scene with blood on his hands.

The victim, CBS 21 reported, suffered a large laceration to the back of the right side of her head and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It is not clear what, if any, charges the teen faces. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.