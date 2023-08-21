Lana Del Rey set to perform in Pittsburgh on Oct. 3
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lana Del Rey is coming to the Steel City in the fall for one night on a 10-show tour.
The concert is set to take place on Oct. 3 at the Pavillion at Star Lake and it will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets are going to be on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. The other cities on her 10-show tour include Charleston, West Virginia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Brandon, Mississippi; Tampa, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; Dallas, Texas; Austin, Texas; and Franklin, Tennessee.
The tour is set to kick off in Tennessee on Sept. 14.
