Lambo Luxury: Exotic and classic cars up for auction this weekend in Homestead

WEST HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - Car collectors from around the country and the world will be in West Homestead on Saturday for a vintage and exotic car auction.

The event is expected to bring in millions of dollars and we got a preview of the many incredible vehicles headed to the auction block.

It was an automotive wonderland with a '63 split window Corvette, '57 hard top Corvettes, and '57 Chevy Bel Aire, and those are just a few of the more than four dozen classical and exotic automobiles headed to auction and any or all of them can yours if, as Drew Carey says, the price is right.

For more than 30 years, Joe Bellisario collected Corvettes and other valuable automobiles, all packed into his West Homestead facility.

Now, he wants them gone...why?

"He's into Italian cars, he loves Lamborghinis," said Fuzzy Spernak who Bellisario has enlisted to help him move them out.

It's also more than just Corvettes...a lot more.

"He's also a collector of sting ray bikes he's collected about 20 of those," Spernak explained.

Now, if you find yourself this far into the story thinking you'd like to bid on one of these beauties, you're going to need more than just your checkbook.

"You have to have a bank letter of credit to show you can afford to buy this car," Spernak added.

If you were to hypothetically buy all of them - it would surpass $5 million and the bidding can get intense if more than one heavyweight opens up the wallet.

"It's the best thing in the world if you're an owner," Spernak said.

It all begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and to take part, you will have to register and you can do so at this link.