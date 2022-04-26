Watch CBS News

Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled because of possible E. coli contamination

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled because it could make people sick.

The beef may be contaminated with E. coli, the USDA said.

Find the labels of the recalled products here. (Source: USDA.gov)

 

Lakeside Refrigerated Services produced the meat from Feb. 1 through April 8, 2022.

The product was shipped nationwide. It will have the establishment number of: EST. 46841.

  • Find the complete list of recalled products and product codes by clicking here.

No illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who has bought the recalled meat should throw it away or return it to where they bought it from. 

For more information on this recall, visit the USDA's website here.

