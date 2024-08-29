Hitting the roads early - hundreds of thousands expected on the turnpike for Labor Day weekend

Drivers already hitting the road ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Drivers already hitting the road ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Drivers already hitting the road ahead of Labor Day Weekend

VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) -- If you are trying to beat the traffic, AAA says you probably should have left at 11 a.m.

Millions of people will hit the roads across the country for Labor Day Weekend – with many drivers and families who are beginning their weekend journeys today.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike says today will be the second-most traveled day of the Labor Day holiday period. Hundreds of thousands of people are heading all over!

Damian and Juanita Goodwin hit the roads early!

"This is the best time to go with all the traffic and the detours and all that stuff," Damian Goodwin, of Buffalo, N.Y., said.

They're heading from Buffalo to Washington D.C.

"A couple of our other people from Buffalo and Niagara Falls met us at our house -- jumped on the [Expressway]… we're gettin' it.

Plenty of other people are "getting' it" on the roads. The Pennsylvania Turnpike says 670,000 people will use the road today.

It'll be the second most traveled day of the holiday. So, what should you do?

"Be patient and have some courtesy on the road for the other drivers," Juanita Smith-Goodwin of Buffalo, N.Y., said.

It's a good piece of advice. There will be many people coming to rest stops like the one in Verona to grab a bite to eat.

The Morgans didn't waste any time this morning coming from Ohio. There are rollercoasters in sight at Hersheypark.

"We want to get there early so they can spend the day at the park," Jen Morgan of Campfield, Ohio, said.

Not having to rush seems to be the theme for people we spoke with.

"We just want to get there early… we want to get the most out of it that we can," Tracie Natale of New Castle said.

Whether it's three hours or eight hours, everyone has their own way of getting through their trip. Damian has an interesting one.

"Me personally – I just listen to my wife snoring… and that's like my music," Goodwin said.