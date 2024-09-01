Watch CBS News
Labor Day comes with sunshine as Pittsburgh area welcomes dry spell

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today has been a huge contrast from yesterday's thunderstorms and severe weather.

Aware:  Much cooler and less humid starting with Labor Day! A mainly dry week ahead.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

We stay quiet the rest of tonight other than a second cold front making its way through the region and increasing clouds a bit. We could see an isolated shower in the Laurel Highlands, but otherwise, we are in for a dry stretch of weather, most likely until the end of the week. Labor Day will feature some fair weather clouds, but comfortable conditions as highs will only reach the lower-to-middle 70s. Tuesday will be the coolest morning of the upcoming week as skies completely clear out and winds become light underneath a surface of high pressure. 

A gradual warming trend is expected from Wednesday through Friday once the high-pressure system moves to our east and a return flow out of the south to southeast establishes itself across our region. 

By Friday into Saturday, our next storm system will drop in from the west/northwest, bringing the next chance for a few showers and/or thunderstorms to our region along with another cooldown.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

