Labor Day comes with sunshine as Pittsburgh area welcomes dry spell
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today has been a huge contrast from yesterday's thunderstorms and severe weather.
First Alert: None
Aware: Much cooler and less humid starting with Labor Day! A mainly dry week ahead.
We stay quiet the rest of tonight other than a second cold front making its way through the region and increasing clouds a bit. We could see an isolated shower in the Laurel Highlands, but otherwise, we are in for a dry stretch of weather, most likely until the end of the week. Labor Day will feature some fair weather clouds, but comfortable conditions as highs will only reach the lower-to-middle 70s. Tuesday will be the coolest morning of the upcoming week as skies completely clear out and winds become light underneath a surface of high pressure.
A gradual warming trend is expected from Wednesday through Friday once the high-pressure system moves to our east and a return flow out of the south to southeast establishes itself across our region.
By Friday into Saturday, our next storm system will drop in from the west/northwest, bringing the next chance for a few showers and/or thunderstorms to our region along with another cooldown.
