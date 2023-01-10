Allegheny County Health Department watching 'Kraken' COVID-19 variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new COVID variant has officially made its way to our area.

How quickly it's spreading is turning heads, and so is its unique name,

XBB.1.5 or Kraken, as it's been nicknamed, is a subvariant of Omicron. And doctors say it's fast-spreading.

"Probably the most transmissible variant that we've seen to date," said AHN infectious disease specialist Dr. Nathan Shively.

This fast-spreading version is quickly becoming the dominant strain in our area, making up 30% of the cases, and is expected to increase in the weeks ahead.

"This one has an additional mutation that makes it bind a little more tightly to human cells," Shively said.

But is it more dangerous than the other strains we've seen in the past? Shively says it may be too early to tell.

He says he hasn't seen any indication that we should expect different or more severe symptoms with Kraken than with prior ones.

Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen sent KDKA a statement, saying in part:

"As with any new emerging COVID-19 variant, the Health Department is monitoring how it may impact the county's residents. To date, we have seen a limited number of XBB variants in lab confirmed tests in Allegheny County. To protect themselves against this variant and others, residents should remain up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination status."

The best defense against any strain of COVID-19, according to Shively, is still the vaccine.

"If you're one of the few who have not yet reviewed the bivalent booster, the new booster, and you've not been infected in the last three months, now is the time to go get it because it will protect you much better than prior vaccines have," Shively said.

Shively said the guidance doesn't need to change for people in the short term.

He says we'll have to pay attention to how many cases we see in our area cause as they rise.