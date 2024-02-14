Watch CBS News
Kraft Heinz sales dip with some consumers swapping out brand name favorites

/ AP

Sales slipped during the fourth quarter for Kraft Heinz as some customers, pinched by a bout of inflation, traded down to cheaper brands or did not buy as much.

A number of food makers, citing inflation, have raised product prices and that has helped preserve profits. But that can come at a cost to sales as some customers look for bargains elsewhere.

At Kraft Heinz, prices increased 3.7% and volumes slid 4.4%.

Last week PepsiCo, which makes snacks and drinks, experienced a similar trade-off after multiple price hikes and it posted a rare decline in revenue.

The Kraft Heinz Company on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $757 million, or 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share, edging past the 77 cents Wall Street was projecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago posted revenue of $6.86 billion, which fell shy of the $6.97 billion that industry analysts were looking for.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.86 billion, or $2.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.64 billion.

Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.01 to $3.07 per share.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 3:03 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

