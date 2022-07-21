Kraft Heinz reaches deal to continue presence at Acrisure Stadium

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kraft Heinz has reached a deal to continue its presence at Acrisure Stadium. 

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Heinz Red Zone will remain at the stadium after Heinz and the Steelers reached a verbal agreement on a five-year deal. 

The Heinz bottles were removed from the stadium earlier this week, but the Steelers said there could be some digital replication on the scoreboard. 

One of the fiberglass bottles could also return as part of a Kraft Heinz display to be located elsewhere in Acrisure Stadium. 

