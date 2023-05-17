Kraft Heinz unveils customizable digital sauce dispenser

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Kraft Heinz Company unveiled the first customizable digital sauce dispenser.

The new machine will allow people to personalize their own sauce creations.

The machine is operated by a touch screen and allows people to select from a range of "bases" and enhancers like jalapeno, smoky chipotle and buffalo.

Kraft Heinz will debut a new Heinz Remix customizable sauce dispenser for restaurants at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago. Kraft Heinz

There are up to 200 different combinations. But you can still get plain Heinz ketchup as your dipping sauce of choice if you think it can't be improved upon.

Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh, said it plans to pilot the Heinz Remix machine with restaurant operators in late 2023 to early 2024.