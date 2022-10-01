Watch CBS News
Sports

Know The Score: September 30, 2022

/ CBS/AP

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: September 28, 2022 (Pt. 3)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: September 28, 2022 (Pt. 3) 03:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Kensington 30, Philadelphia George Washington 22

Mercersburg Academy 38, Perkiomen School 18

Penn Charter 40, Kiski School 26

Valley Forge Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 14

West Philadelphia 22, Philadelphia Central 14

First published on September 30, 2022 / 9:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.