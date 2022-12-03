Know The Score: December 2, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!

PIAA Playoffs

Class 5A

Pine-Richland 34, Cocalico 12

Class 4A

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35, Crestwood 0

Class 3A

Belle Vernon 21, Central Martinsburg 17

Class 2A

Southern Columbia 42, Camp Hill Trinity 7

Westinghouse 26, Steel Valley 7

Class 1A

Steelton-Highspire 28, Canton 21

Union Area 46, Port Allegany 36