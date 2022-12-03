Know The Score: December 2, 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Playoffs
Class 5A
Pine-Richland 34, Cocalico 12
Class 4A
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 35, Crestwood 0
Class 3A
Belle Vernon 21, Central Martinsburg 17
Class 2A
Southern Columbia 42, Camp Hill Trinity 7
Westinghouse 26, Steel Valley 7
Class 1A
Steelton-Highspire 28, Canton 21
Union Area 46, Port Allegany 36
