Know The Score: August 26, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14

Altoona 19, Hollidaysburg 9

Annville-Cleona 55, Hanover 12

Avonworth 27, Grove City 7

Bangor 27, Palisades 7

Bensalem 24, Norristown 6

Bethlehem Catholic 35, Whitehall 7

Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 0

Blue Mountain 27, Jim Thorpe 26

Boyertown 61, Upper Perkiomen 0

Burrell 31, Jeannette 10

Camp Hill 43, Newport 7

Camp Hill Trinity 35, Delone 7

Canton 31, Union Area 18

Carlisle 28, Mechanicsburg 14

Central Bucks South 21, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6

Central Dauphin East 31, Reading 12

Central Valley 43, Trinity 20

Claysburg-Kimmel 19, Everett 14

Coatesville 28, Pennsbury 6

Conestoga 31, Owen J Roberts 13

Council Rock North 21, Wissahickon 7

Crestwood 20, Valley View 7

Curwensville 34, Meyersdale 18

Dallas 44, Abington Heights 13

Dover 35, Northeastern 6

Downingtown East 31, Pennridge 14

Downingtown West 48, Highland, N.J. 12

Dubois 28, Karns City 7

ELCO 44, West York 22

Eisenhower M/hs 41, Cochranton 0

Emmaus 19, Bethlehem Freedom 13

Exeter 35, Daniel Boone 0

Fairview 17, Mercyhurst Prep 7

Farrell 50, North East 20

Fleetwood 58, Kutztown 12

Fort Leboeuf 63, Conneaut Area 6

Freedom Area 24, Quaker Valley 12

Garnet Valley 14, Central Bucks West 7

Gettysburg 25, Hershey 14

Hamburg 48, Halifax 6

Hazleton Area 47, Pittston Area 15

Hempfield 30, Dallastown Area 13

Hempfield Area 49, Greensburg Salem 3

Hickory 14, Harbor Creek 10

Homer-Center 28, United Valley 6

Hubbard, Ohio 8, Greenville 3

Hughesville 42, Montgomery 0

Jenkintown 28, George School 7

Jersey Shore 55, Pottsville 12

Juniata Valley 23, Glendale 12

La Salle 37, North Penn 28

Lackawanna Trail 21, Mid Valley 13

Laurel 63, New Brighton 7

Ligonier Valley 48, Springdale 0

Lower Merion 35, Pottstown 0

Loyalsock 34, Berks Catholic 21

Mahanoy Area 46, Morrisville 6

Manheim Central 56, West Chester East 7

Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Marian Catholic 21, Schuylkill Haven 7

Martin Luther King 30, Belmont Charter 14

McGuffey 44, Southmoreland 28

Meadville 55, Corry 6

Mercer 38, Iroquois 7

Mifflin County 14, Central Mountain 7

Montoursville 21, Wellsboro 14

Nanticoke Area 36, Carbondale 0

Nazareth Area 48, Allentown Dieruff 6

Neshaminy 21, Ocean City, N.J. 0

Neshannock 45, Sharon 28

New Castle 49, Summit Academy 0

New Oxford 41, Bermudian Springs 0

North Allegheny 41, Allderdice 0

North Pocono 20, Wyoming Valley West 13

Northampton 50, Pocono Mountain West 8

Northern Lehigh 32, Catasauqua 12

Northern York 45, Red Land 6

Northwestern 45, Girard 21

Notre Dame-Green Pond 41, Saucon Valley 34

Oil City 58, Warren 24

Overbrook 38, Vaux Big Picture 0

Palmyra 14, Lebanon 6

Panther Valley 20, Salisbury 13

Parkland 42, Easton 0

Penn Manor 27, Conestoga Valley 13

Penn-Trafford 35, Canon-McMillan 28

Penns Valley 41, Line Mountain 13

Perkiomen Valley 46, Penn Wood 6

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 46, West Lawn Wilson 15

Philipsburg-Osceola 49, West Branch 20

Pine Grove 14, Northern Lebanon 9

Pleasant Valley 62, East Stroudsburg North 0

Plum 35, Kiski Area 14

Pottsgrove 12, Methacton 7

Pottsville Nativity 43, Wyalusing 16

Punxsutawney 55, Bradford 0

Quakertown 42, Southern Lehigh 28

Reynolds 58, Union City 6

Scranton 25, Wilkes-Barre Area 22

Selinsgrove 32, Bellefonte 0

Seneca 40, Lakeview 13

Seneca Valley 17, Penn Hills 15

Slippery Rock 37, General McLane 20

Solanco 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 35

Souderton 27, Haverford 7

South Allegheny 25, Yough 7

South Fayette 35, Chartiers Valley 0

Spring Grove 46, Waynesboro 14

Spring-Ford 21, Governor Mifflin 10

Springfield 27, Cardinal O'Hara 0

Springfield Montco 45, Lower Moreland 6

State College 42, Williamsport 14

Steelton-Highspire 21, Bishop Canevin 14

Strath Haven 27, Interboro 13

Stroudsburg 35, Pocono Mountain East 0

Sun Valley 27, Penncrest 19

Towanda 34, North Penn-Mansfield 14

Tri-Valley 20, Minersville 13

Troy 20, Bald Eagle Area 9

Tussey Mountain 28, Moshannon Valley 14

Twin Valley 39, Schuylkill Valley 12

Union/AC Valley(FB) 27, Cameron County 14

Upper Dublin 37, Kennett 13

Upper Moreland 41, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Upper St. Clair 42, Norwin 6

Wallenpaupack 15, Honesdale 13

West Allegheny 41, Moon 0

West Scranton 27, Riverside 17

Western Wayne 41, Lake-Lehman 6

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 24, Ambridge 7

Wyoming Area 48, Tunkhannock 28